PHOTOS: Stafford church hosts gas giveaway in city

As many Americans search for a reprieve from rising gas prices, one Stafford County church stepped up to assist on Saturday.
House of Victory provided free gas to dozens of motorists at Royal Farms on Plank Road in Fredericksburg. The first 100 vehicles that arrived at the gas station, starting at noon, were each given up to $50 worth of free fuel.
The church donated the gas in celebration of the Rev. Dwayne Robinson’s birthday.
Camille Golden (left) wipes a tear from her eye as her car gets filled up with gas at Royal Farms in Fredericksburg on Saturday. Golden said, “I heard about [the gas giveaway] and I couldn’t really believe it, but it is truly a blessing and I am absolutely grateful.”
Pastor Dwayne Robinson (left) talks with Brandon Estevez (center), the store leader at Royal Farms, and Armand Bapple, the foodservice leader, as he pays for another round of cars to be filled with gas in Fredericksburg on Saturday.
John Smith (left), smiles as Stanley Johnson fills his car up with gas at Royal Farms in Fredericksburg on Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022. House of Victory, a local church, donated up to $5,000 worth of gas to community members in celebration of Pastor Dwayne Robinson’s birthday.