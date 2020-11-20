Rappahannock Area Health District reports 76 new coronavirus cases Friday

The Rappahannock Area Health District’s seven-day average of new daily cases was 71 on Friday—significantly higher than the previous record set in August of 53 new cases daily.

Friday’s report showed 76 more people in the local health with the virus for a cumulative total of 7,310 cases. In the last week, Sunday was the only day when new cases fell under 50, and part of that was due to the state health department’s website being down.

The total included 2,922 cases in Stafford County; 2,860 in Spotsylvania County; 643 in Fredericksburg; 531 in Caroline County; and 354 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,866 cases in Culpeper County; 1,332 in Fauquier County; 515 in Orange County; and 393 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,544 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 213,331 cases and 3,912 deaths associated with COVID-19.

