A Stafford man whose string of “huffing” incidents included one in which he caused a school bus accident last year was ordered Tuesday to serve 14 months in jail.

Michael Jay Kingham, 30, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 24 months with 10 months suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to reckless driving and inhaling noxious chemicals.

Because the convictions are misdemeanors, Kingham most likely will only have to serve half of his active sentence.

The charges resolved Tuesday stemmed from a Dec. 16 incident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road in southern Stafford. According to police and court records, Kingham had been inhaling fumes from aerosol cans that day when he passed a school bus on a double-yellow line.

His vehicle hit the bus, then ran head-on into a southbound Dodge Durango. The bus, which had just left Dixon-Smith Middle School, ended up in a ditch.

The Durango driver and two students were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Kingham had previous huffing convictions and has been arrested at least three times since the bus wreck for huffing-related incidents, most of which involved being behind the wheel of a car.

He is still facing a felony charge in Stafford for an incident in May in which he was found locked in a Walmart bathroom with empty aerosol cans he had allegedly stolen from the store.

Prosecutor called Kingham’s huffing issue “sad” and noted that his military service in Iraq deserves consideration. But he said Kingham’s habit of driving while he’s huffing and other actions pose a danger to the public.