A Woodbridge woman lost her drugs and her freedom Saturday after fleeing from a Stafford Walmart with more than $1,000 worth of stolen items, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident took place Saturday about 5:09 p.m. at the store at 11 Village Parkway. Store personnel confronted the woman after watching her stuffing items into a duffel bag.

The woman ran out of the store with the merchandise, setting off an alarm, and got into a car driven by a man. Employees got a description of the car as it was leaving.

Deputy J.A. Brooks was heading home after completing his shift when he spotted the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it in the 200 block of Warrenton Road (U.S. 17). While speaking with the passenger about the larceny report, a bag filled with suspected illegal drugs fell out of her shirt.

Kimmitz said the woman denied knowing about the drugs and also gave police a false name. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, drugs belonging to both occupants of the vehicle were found, along with the items taken from Walmart.

Natalie Hardee, 40, was charged with grand larceny, two counts of possessing illegal drugs and providing false identity to law enforcement. Hardee, who was already wanted in Prince William and Henrico counties, was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail Tuesday evening.

The driver, 36-year-old Brian Padgett of Annandale, was charged with two counts of possessing illegal drugs. He has been released on bond.