Soldiers' remains may get buried at Fredericksburg National Cemetery

“These remains were more fragmentary in nature and did not represent full sets of remains,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz added that the determination was made based on the identification of three multangulars (bones in wrists). She said archival records indicate that the soldiers were fighting with the 14th Regiment Connecticut Volunteer Infantry and they were treated at the home that was previously located near the site of the discovery. She said DNA analysis showed the remains belonged to Union soldiers.

According to a 2017 Free Lance–Star report, the remains were found in what may have been the slave quarters of a house that had also been owned by two former Fredericksburg mayors—Absolom P. Rowe and Peter Goolrick. Pieces of a haversack, a vial of mercury tincture and a number of buttons from Civil War uniforms were also found. Some of the buttons bore the logo of the Connecticut infantry that the men fought with.

Fredericksburg is technically in possession of the remains, which are being held at the offices of the Dovetail cultural resource management firm.

The firm was called in to do a dig at the future Riverfront Park site in 2015 after English Construction Co. crews discovered human bone fragments when they were demolishing Prince Hall Lodge 61 at 609 Sophia St.

Work was halted but crews had already mistakenly removed numerous truckloads of soil from an area that a 2013 Dovetail study indicated was archaeologically sensitive.

