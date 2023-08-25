A Spotsylvania deputy was arrested and fired after wrecking his vehicle Thursday while allegedly driving intoxicated in the county, police said.

William Nathaniel Campbell, 30, is charged with DUI and refusing to take a breath test. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail before being released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to Sheriff’s Maj. Liz Scott, a resident called the Sheriff’s Office about 8 p.m. to report a single-vehicle accident on Leavells Road in the area of Battlefield Elementary School. Scott said the driver hit the median several times, disabling his vehicle.

Responding deputies found their off-duty colleague unsteady on his feet with a strong odor of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested.

Scott commended the deputies involved in the arrest, saying body camera footage showed the deputies handled the arrest just as they would any other DUI case.

Campbell joined the Sheriff’s Office in January and worked with the patrol division. He had seven years of law enforcement experience prior to joining the Spotsylvania force.

“There’s no excuse for this,” Scott said. “It’s 2023, and everybody has Uber or Lyft on their cell phones.”

Sheriff Roger Harris said law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard than the general public, and that those who can’t meet that standard have “no place in this line of work. Drinking and driving is a serious offense as it endangers innocent people on the roadway.”