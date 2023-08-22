A Spotsylvania man has been charged with multiple offenses after being accused of firing multiple shots into another young man Saturday at a county motel, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to the Super Value Inn in the 10400 block of Patriot Highway for a reported shooting. They found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

Skebo said the victim was rushed to an area trauma center to be treated for serious injuries. Meanwhile, witnesses provided a description of the shooter and the vehicle he left in.

Deputy Wesley Bell spotted the vehicle in the area of Spotsylvania Parkway and attempted to make a traffic stop. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in the area of Holleybrooke subdivision.

The passenger, 22-year-old Kisean Wright, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Court records state that Wright and the shooting victim are cousins.

Indiya A. Green, 21, also of Spotsylvania, was charged with felony eluding. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, while Wright was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Tuesday night.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered inside a bookbag in the vehicle. Skebo said it is not clear what led to the shooting.