A Spotsylvania man who showed up at a Walmart parking lot in Stafford County earlier this year for what he thought was a sexual tryst with a 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to three felony charges Wednesday.

Eric Dane Poorbaugh, 39, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of indecent liberties and two counts of using an electronic device to solicit sex from a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, all three charges stem from a March 16 online incident involving an undercover police officer. Frank said Poorbaugh was on a website known for pedophilia when he came across the officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old boy as part of an ongoing effort to catch child predators on the internet.

Poorbaugh, who listed his occupation at the time as a school bus aide in Spotsylvania, sent the “boy” a picture of his private parts and discussed a sexual act he wanted to engage in. He then arranged to meet the boy at a Walmart.

Police were waiting when Poorbaugh arrived, and they took him into custody. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest.