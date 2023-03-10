Thursday's Spotsylvania County School Board meeting was the first since member Kirk Twigg was indicted by a grand jury, and while a motion was made to remove him from all committee assignments, it was voted down.

The charge Twigg is facing, forging a public record, is a Class 4 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of tampering with a county record.

Thursday's meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, but was canceled and rescheduled as a special meeting. The posted agenda was identical to Monday’s, but with the exclusion of public and board member comments.

The meeting started with board Chair Lisa Phelps warning that interruptions, distractions or raising issues about any member’s “health or personal issues” could result in a recess or adjournment.

“Going in circles, repeating things, revisiting old issues at every meeting is not productive to getting our job done,” Phelps said. “The goal is to focus on the issues at hand with greater intensity to make the school board meeting efficient.”

Within minutes, board member Nicole Cole, attending the meeting by phone, made a motion to remove Twigg from the committees on which he serves.

As Cole made the motion, Phelps interrupted her, saying they weren’t discussing personal matters. Cole said it was a “matter related to the board, and I have freedom of my discussion so please do not interrupt me.”

Cole noted that while the board cannot remove a member, it can discipline them.

“If Mr. Twigg was an administrator, teacher or staff member, he would be placed on leave until the criminal case against him is resolved,” she said.

That motion failed, 2–4. Cole and Lorita Daniels voted for the motion. Phelps, Rabih Abuismail, April Gillespie and Twigg voted against the measure. Member Dawn Shelley was listening by phone but lost connection during the early portion of the meeting.

Another motion, made by Abuismail, sought to add a public comment session to the meeting. That motion also failed.

The board went into closed session an hour into the meeting for two issues. One was a personnel matter, and the other involved a specific legal matter. Cole and Daniels disputed entering closed session for the latter issue, saying it involved policies that should be discussed in public.

School Superintendent Mark Taylor said the matter was appropriate for a closed session and the board’s legal counsel agreed.

When the board returned, Shelley said they held an “illegal” closed session. Cole and Daniels again said the issue should have been discussed in public.

Shelley and Cole declined to certify the closed session, and Daniels abstained. The other four members approved the closed meeting certification.