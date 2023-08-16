A Spotsylvania teenager was shot Tuesday afternoon outside a county apartment building, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Liz Scott said the incident took place about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 5700 Knightsbridge Court. The 17-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, but Scott said police have identified at least one potential suspect. The incident brought a large police response to the area as police investigated the shooting and looked for suspects.

Scott said witnesses told police that the victim was in a physical altercation shortly before getting shot. It is not clear what that dispute was about.

Witnesses reported seeing two young males get out of a vehicle just before one of them shot the victim. The two then got back into the vehicle and left the area. The vehicle was described as a red or maroon Chrysler sedan.

A school resource officer at Massaponax High School spotted the potential suspect’s vehicle in the school parking lot as school was starting Wednesday morning, Scott said. The car was unoccupied, but police determined that the usual driver is a student at the high school.

Scott said police have already conducted multiple interviews as they try to determine who was involved in the shooting and why. Members of the public have been very helpful in the investigation thus far, Scott said.