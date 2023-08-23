A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday after a young woman accused him of holding her against her will for the past two weeks.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur Deputy W.A. Bolinsky went to the England Run North apartments at 4:27 p.m. in response to a call about a disturbance. He was greeted by a woman who claimed she’d been assaulted that morning after being held hostage for 14 days.

According to the woman’s story, she and the suspect met two weeks ago and had been together ever since. She said they’d been staying at her home in England Run and in motels along Warrenton Road (U.S. 17).

During that time, she said the suspect was always near her and made threats letting her know she was not free to leave.

Bolinsky went into the victim’s home and found the suspect inside. During the ensuing conversation, Wilbur said, the man denied the allegations and told the deputy that “everything is good.”

Wilbur said that Bolinsky found witnesses who corroborated the woman’s story, and the man was taken into custody.

Jayshaun Allen Cooper, 24, was charged with abduction by force and assault and battery. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Court records show that a preliminary hearing for Cooper is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.