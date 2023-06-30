Charges are pending against two people after Stafford fire officials on Thursday seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a business in the southern part of the county, officials said.

Katie Brady, public information officer for Stafford Fire and Rescue, said the business is in the 200 block of McCarty Road in the White Oak area.

Brady said the fire marshal's office received an anonymous tip Wednesday regarding illegal fireworks. A fire official went to the location Thursday and saw what appeared to be a large amount of illegal fireworks in plain sight. The business has an existing fire prevention code permit, Brady said, which makes it subject to inspection at any time. Brady said it was the largest illegal fireworks seizure in the history of the county fire marshal's office.

Brady said consumers purchasing fireworks need to make sure they are buying from a vendor with a current permissible fireworks permit displayed.

Illegal fireworks in Stafford include any that explode, have a quick-match fuse, fire projectiles into the air other than sparks or emit flame or sparks to a distance greater than 16.4 feet. A full list of legal fireworks can be found at staffordfirerescue.com