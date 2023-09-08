A Stafford man was ordered Thursday to serve nearly 10 years in prison after being caught in a child pornography chat room, court records show.

Francis Peter Rohrmayer, 74, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 25 years with 15 years and three months suspended. He pleaded guilty in April to three counts of reproducing child pornography; numerous similar charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the FBI contacted the Stafford Sheriff’s Office after locating a chat room in which people were sharing child pornography. One of the Internet Protocol addresses was linked to Rohrmayer’s home in Stafford.

When his home was raided in May of last year, Rohrmayer admitted to being in the chat room but denied sharing any images. Court records state that he acknowledged viewing child pornography “off and on,” but he denied any “hands on” activity with any children.

Numerous images of children under the age of 13 were found on Rohrmayer’s electronics, including one that showed a young relative holding his private parts.

That offense occurred in Spotsylvania, where Rohrmayer has also been convicted. He is scheduled for sentencing there next week.