A Stafford man has been charged in connection with two incidents in May in which 12-year-old girls were sexually assaulted in Prince William County while walking to school.

Hien The Dinh, 20, is charged in Prince William with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and attempted abduction with the intent to defile.

According to a Prince William police release, one victim was walking in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle the morning of May 10 when a man walked past her, then began following her.

He soon grabbed the girl from behind, held her and inappropriately touched the child, who began screaming. The man later released the girl and fled.

The girl continued on to school and immediately reported the incident. A school resource officer began an investigation and learned that a second 12-year-old girl was also approached from behind and sexually fondled that morning.

That victim also yelled and began to run. A passing motorist saw the child running and gave the girl a ride home. Her parents reported the incident to police.

Dinh was already in jail in Fairfax when he was arrested Wednesday on the Prince William charges.

He had been arrested in Fairfax in connection with a July 3 incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted in public. A review of video surveillance footage led to the identification of Dinh as the suspect, police said.