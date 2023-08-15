A Stafford man has been arrested on a number of serious felony charges stemming from an incident last month in Dumfries in which a 68-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Marvin Gnansounou, 27, is charged with robbery, abduction, carjacking, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and credit card larceny. A Dumfries woman, 18-year-old Julianne E. Luciano–Rosario, is facing the same offenses. Both were arrested late last week.

According to the Prince William Police Department, the victim reported that he was contacted on July 30 by an acquaintance. He agreed to meet her that afternoon on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.

Shortly after the woman got into the vehicle, a man entered and pointed a firearm toward the victim. Both suspects then demanded that the victim drive to a nearby bank, where he was forced to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money. The victim then drove the suspects back to the Dumfries location where the incident started.

The victim was not injured, police said.