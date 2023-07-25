Stafford deputies are looking for a man who ran several traffic lights and forced at least one vehicle off the road while eluding police Saturday night, police said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, Deputy C.C. Lee was in the area of Drew Middle School in southern Stafford at 9:16 p.m. when he saw a vehicle heading south on Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) going 69 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver accelerated away from the attempted stop, police said, swerved into the oncoming traffic lanes and got onto Truslow Road.

Deputies briefly lost sight of the vehicle, but Deputy D.S. Jett spotted it again on Havenwoods Way. Again, the driver accelerated away from an attempted traffic stop.

Police said the driver continued onto Enon Road and eventually back to U.S. 1, where police claim the driver committed multiple traffic violations and forced another vehicle off the road. Deputies lost sight of the fleeing vehicle in the area of Hope Road.

The unoccupied suspect vehicle was found on Malvern Hill Court. Inside the vehicle were multiple legal documents and business cards with the suspect’s name on them. After reviewing dashcam footage, deputies identified the suspect as 24-year-old Tyrone M. Wilson of Spotsylvania.

Wilson is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and multiple traffic offenses. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4450.