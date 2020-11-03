Free and discounted ride options on Election Day

RICHMOND—It’s the last chance to vote. Voters from Petersburg to Arlington and all around Virginia have multiple ways to grab a free or discounted ride to the polls.

Fourteen percent of eligible U.S. voters said getting to the polls in the 2016 presidential election was a barrier to voting, according to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology survey. The survey was based on over 10,000 interviews of registered voters in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Voter organizations hope to overcome those barriers by using rideshare networks to get people to the polls. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D–Richmond, tweeted on Election Day that Virginians who need rides can call 866/443-2678. The Democratic Party of Virginia is using Lyft to help transport voters, according to Grant Fox, communications director with DPV. Voters can call the number and a volunteer will help coordinate the ride. Rides are good within Lyft service areas.

Before noon on Election Day, more than 100 rides had been scheduled using the number, according to Fox. He said service need has been high in Hampton Roads so far. This is the first year the program has been offered.