REMEMBER >> 21 years since 9/11

Stafford County held its annual 9/11 ceremony on Friday to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon 21 years ago. Residents and county officials gathered for the event, which included remarks and a bell-ringing ceremony. Pictured during a prayer is Garrisonville Supervisor Pamela Yeung (above, center). Fire Chief Joseph Cardello (left in photo at right) and Maj. Shawn Kimmitz place a remembrance wreath. John Harrod (left, bottom left photo), Deuntay Diggs (center) and Rosalyn Erves sing the National Anthem as Pastor Chris Brown (bottom right), an EMT, looks on.

