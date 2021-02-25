Virginia budget deal includes 5 percent raise for teachers and state employees

RICHMOND—Teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees would receive raises of 5 percent in the next fiscal year, with additional money for state police salaries, under a budget agreement House and Senate leaders reached late Wednesday night.

The deal includes more than $66 million to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for home health care providers to keep them ahead of the rising minimum wage. It also includes money for sick leave for home health aides under pending legislation, and a $15 daily stipend for nursing homes based on each Medicaid recipient served.

The details of the agreement will be posted online by late afternoon, allowing legislators at least 48 hours to review them, as required under House rules. That would allow the General Assembly to complete work on the budget and legislation by Saturday night, but the General Assembly will formally adjourn its special session on Monday so that legislation will take effect on July 1, the same day as the revised budget.

Under the Virginia Constitution, legislation adopted in special session takes effect four months after the month in which the assembly adjourns. That would be June 1 if the legislature were to adjourn Saturday.