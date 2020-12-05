Virginia War Memorial to observe 2020 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day via livestream

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

The Virginia War Memorial will observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day this year with a virtual livestream program at 11 a.m. Monday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live ceremony in Richmond to honor Virginians who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and other Hawaiian bases on Dec. 7, 1941, which propelled the United States into World War II.

Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle will host the livestream, which will be broadcast on Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page. Attendees may register in advance at vawarmemorial.org/events/pearlharbor2020.

The program will include a special edition of “From the Archives” with Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon. She will highlight items relating to the Pearl Harbor attack from the Memorial’s extensive artifact collection.

Concluding the program will be the showing of the Virginians at War documentary, “World War II: Pearl Harbor” featuring the personal stories of Virginians who witnessed the attack.