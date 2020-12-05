Virginia War Memorial to observe 2020 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day via livestream

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT
The Virginia War Memorial will observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day this year with a virtual livestream program at 11 a.m. Monday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live ceremony in Richmond to honor Virginians who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and other Hawaiian bases on Dec. 7, 1941, which propelled the United States into World War II.
Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle will host the livestream, which will be broadcast on Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page. Attendees may register in advance at vawarmemorial.org/events/pearlharbor2020.
The program will include a special edition of “From the Archives” with Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon. She will highlight items relating to the Pearl Harbor attack from the Memorial’s extensive artifact collection.
Concluding the program will be the showing of the Virginians at War documentary, “World War II: Pearl Harbor” featuring the personal stories of Virginians who witnessed the attack.
“We regret that because of the COVID-19 restrictions we cannot join with our partners at the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Chapter, to hold a public ceremony this year to honor and remember those brave Virginians who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941,” said Mountcastle in a statement.
“The names of these heroes are forever inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory—20th Century, where they will be remembered and honored for generations to come for their service and sacrifice.”
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere St. in Richmond. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission and parking is free. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, facemasks and social distancing are required, and the number of visitors permitted inside the Memorial at any one time is limited.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!