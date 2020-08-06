Virginia's tax-free weekend starts Friday

By NEWS & ADVANCE (Lynchburg)
Virginia’s sales tax-free weekend runs from Friday through Sunday. Many items can be purchased without sales tax over the three-day period, including certain school supplies under $20 and clothing and shoes under $100.
The tax exemption also applies to certain hurricane and emergency preparedness products such as portable generators priced at $1,000 or less and gas-powered chain saws selling for less than $350. Also tax-free are Energy Star and WaterSense appliances priced at $2,500 or less.
Tax-free items can be bought in stores, online and by phone.
The tax-free period has been held annually in Virginia during the first weekend in August since 2006.