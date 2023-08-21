A man was arrested on serious felony charges Sunday following allegations that he broke into a Stafford home and seriously injured a man who had stolen his wallet a few days earlier, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said the dispute began Wednesday when the beating victim took the wallet from a vehicle. The vehicle belonged to a man who the victim said he had done work for but was never paid.

After looking inside the wallet, Wilbur said, the victim realized that it belonged to an acquaintance of the man who owed him money. The beating victim said he made several attempts to return the property but was unsuccessful.

Late Friday night, the wallet owner showed up at the victim’s home and demanded the return of his wallet. He then forced his way into the home and assaulted the suspected wallet thief, causing significant injuries. He then demanded a $1,000 additional payment to settle their differences, which the beaten man paid.

The wallet owner, 25-year-old Daniel Salgado Ozuna, was taken into custody on Interstate 95 in Stafford on Sunday, Wilbur said. He was charged with robbery, burglary with the intent to commit assault, extortion, strangulation and simple assault. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. The robbery statute Ozuna is charged under carries the possibility of up to life in prison.

Wilbur said the Charlottesville Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation. The beating victim is being investigated for the theft of the wallet, police said.