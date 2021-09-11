Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival postponed until April

Because local health officials are reporting high rates of COVID transmission, Stratford Hall has moved its Wine & Oyster Festival originally scheduled for later this month to April 2–3, 2022.

Officials at the home of the Lees of Virginia in Westmoreland County said the decision was not made lightly, but came down to protecting the health and safety of visitors, staff, volunteers, vendors and the community.

Those who have purchased tickets should have received an email providing the opportunity to transfer tickets to the new date, or to receive a refund. Those seeking a refund need to respond to the email within 30 days.

Those with questions can email Anne Wilson at awilson@stratfordhall.org.