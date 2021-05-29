Study looks for improvements to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania

A plan is in development for potential improvements along an eight-mile stretch of U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, and officials want the public’s input.

A virtual meeting is scheduled so drivers can learn details on the study and comment on proposals to improve safety and reduce congestion along U.S. 1 from the Cosner’s Corner area south to the Caroline County line, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The online meeting is set for 6 p.m. June 7. The link for the meeting can be found on the VDOT online study page.

VDOT and county officials are working together on the “arterial management plan,” VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.

“Over the past year, the study team analyzed the past five years of crash data, reviewed traffic data and existing traffic signal timing, looked at planned or possible future economic development, and investigated appropriate growth rates for future traffic volumes,” Hannon said.