A man who was already wanted in Stafford was arrested Monday night after he played bumper cars with deputies’ cruisers at a gas pump in the county, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy S.T. Myers and his police dog, Gunner, were on duty about 9:32 p.m. when they noticed a stolen Ford F-150 at the Wawa on South Gateway Drive. The deputy recognized the driver as a 46-year-old man who was already wanted on felony charges in Stafford.

Myers alerted other deputies, and several of them surrounded the truck at the gas pump to block any escape path. The driver, who was pumping gas at the time, initially complied with demands to raise his hands and walk toward Deputy D.S. Jett. But, Kimmitz said, he suddenly dashed back into the trunk and drove into the side of Myers’ SUV.

He then backed into Jett’s cruiser and continued pinballing between the two vehicles in an apparent attempt to make an escape path.

Sgt. M.E. Gordon placed her cruiser at the side of the stolen truck to further block any path of escape. The suspect continued spinning tires but was unable to get away.

First Sgt. D.W. Fetterolf finally used his baton to break out both driver’s side windows, and the suspect surrendered.

Wayne A. Motley was additionally charged with two counts of felony vandalism to police vehicles, misdemeanor vandalism, felony eluding, driving suspended, possession of illegal drugs, attempted malicious wounding to a police dog, possession of controlled paraphernalia and DUI. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Kimmitz said no one was injured during the incident.