A woman who was already accused of intentionally setting fire at a Fredericksburg home in June was indicted Monday on an arson charge in Spotsylvania County.

Ariel Elizabeth Richardson, 32, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of arson and ill treatment of an animal. The charges stem from a Jan. 14 fire at a home in the 7000 block of Tanglewood Road in the Thornburg area in which a dog died. Richardson at one point lived in the home with her two children.

Spotsylvania Deputy Fire Chief Steven Cooper said Richardson initially told authorities that she accidentally started the fire with discarded smoking materials. But following her arrest after a June 20 fire in Fredericksburg, city fire marshal Alan Crisp said Richardson admitted that she set the Spotsylvania fire on purpose.

According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing in the city, a T-shirt was set on fire and jammed into the front door mail slot of a home in the 1200 block of Caroline Street on June 20. Three people were in the home at the time and were able to put the fire out with only minor damage.

Richardson was arrested after video footage showed her leaving the area of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library with a shirt and walking back a short time later without it.

After fire officials identified Richardson as the suspect, Crisp testified that she admitted starting the fire to get back at a man she claimed had inappropriately touched her daughter. However, the man cited by Richardson did not live at the residence where the fire was set.

During the same interview, Richardson told Crisp about the Spotsylvania fire and county officials were notified. She was denied bond in the city and has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since June 23. In denying bond, Judge Gordon Willis cited Richardson’s history of violence, which includes six assault convictions.

Richardson’s Fredericksburg charges will be presented to a city grand jury next week.