A young Stafford man received a suspended sentence Thursday for two knife-point robberies he committed as a juvenile in 2021, court records show.

Deontae Terrell McManus, 19, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of robbery with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but all of that time was suspended.

In return for his plea, prosecutor Ryan Frank dropped a second robbery charge and a grand larceny offense. But McManus agreed to make restitution to both businesses that were robbed.

The evidence showed that on Nov. 11, 2021, McManus entered the Sheetz at 1175 Garrisonville Road wearing a mask. He brandished a knife to the two cashiers and demanded all of the cash. He took more than $1,300 and left on foot.

A review of security footage showed the suspect wearing gloves that appeared to be the kind used by athletes at Colonial Forge High School, where McManus played football. Police also knew that McManus was already a suspect in other armed robberies in Northern Virginia.

Police were still investigating that robbery when the Tobacco and More was robbed on Nov. 17, 2021. The robber went behind the register and placed a knife to the side of the cashier while demanding cash. He left with cash and $635 worth of vape product.

McManus was confronted by police later that day on St. Roberts Drive. The vape products and $289 in cash were found in a backpack he was carrying, along with the knife.

McManus wasn’t named by police at the time of his arrest because he was 17, but he was later tried as an adult.