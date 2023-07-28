A man who pummeled several staff members at the regional juvenile holding facility last year pleaded guilty to three felony charges this week.

Vick Joshua Watford, 19, of Newport News, was convicted Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court of maliciously injuring a law enforcement officer and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. He will face the possibility of up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 28.

Watford was being held in the Rappahannock Juvenile Center on Wyche Road in Stafford when the incident took place on Sept. 9. He was being held on a robbery conviction stemming from an incident that occurred when he was a juvenile.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, Watford and another inmate attacked several staff members after being told to get off the phone and lock down early for the night.

Watford refused to get off the phone and became aggressive when confronted by staff members, court records state. Several staffers were struck during the ensuing commotion, and two ended up in the hospital.

The most seriously injured officer suffered a broken nose, a fractured orbital socket, a head injury and a sprained neck. Other injuries included abrasions and deep bruises. Chichester wrote that the fractures were caused by Watford’s fists.

Watford has since been transferred to the local adult jail.