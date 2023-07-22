Three women who were wanted in various area courts were arrested Friday following a drug raid in the Fairview Beach area of King George, police said.

King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Somerset Lane. Wharton said a lengthy investigation began as the result of numerous complaints regarding drug activity at the home.

Drugs and firearms were seized, along with three women wanted on probation violation and failure to appear charges in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg and King George. Nicole Kae Delaney, 35, and Ashton Elizabeth Terry, 31, both of Colonial Beach, and Nichole Lee Foltz, 37, of Winchester, were all placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Foltz previously lived in King George and Stafford.

All three women have prior drug-related convictions, court records show, but no drug charges were filed Friday. Wharton said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.