Charges are pending against a Stafford juvenile accused of leaving a threatening voicemail at a county elementary school over the weekend, police said.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur, Sgt. J.T. Harrod III worked with school staff and a network engineer to learn the phone number of the suspect. After identifying the child, police contacted juvenile intake and a charge of using threatening language over the phone is pending.

The juvenile was released to a parent by juvenile intake.

Wilbur said the case does not appear to be related to threats received last week at Stafford and Brooke Point high schools and Dixon Smith Middle School. Those incidents are still being investigated.

Meanwhile, two other Stafford juveniles were taken into custody as the result of a threatening text message received by an Essex County student last week. The threat also included Essex High School, Essex Sheriff W.A. Holmes said.

Holmes said police used “modern investigative techniques” to locate the owners of the phone. Both juveniles were then taken into custody by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

One juvenile was later released to the custody of parents, while the other is being held at a juvenile detention facility.