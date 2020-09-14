Bridge work in Stafford to cause I-95 delays

Work on the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County is going to cause delays on Interstate 95 every night into next week.
Crews will be using a crane to lift bridge beams into place where the span is being rebuilt as part of the express lanes extension project, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The work will require overnight lane closures and full, intermittent traffic stops.
The following lane closures are scheduled:
- Monday: Southbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 10 the following morning. Full intermittent stops from midnight to 3 a.m. Northbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 4:30 the following morning.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Northbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 4:30 the following morning. Full, intermittent stops from midnight to 3 a.m.
- Thursday and Friday: Northbound lane closures start at 8 p.m. and end at 4:30 the following morning. Traffic will be diverted onto a temporary median lane during the lane closures.
- Saturday: Lane closure each way from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.
- Sept. 21: Southbound lane closures start at 9 p.m. and end at 10 a.m. Full, intermittent stops between midnight and 3 a.m.
- Sept. 22: Southbound lane closures starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 10 the following morning. Traffic will be diverted onto a temporary median during the lane closures.
The Truslow Road overpass, built in 1963, was closed in January so it could be rebuilt to help accommodate the express lanes. The span was scheduled to be finished in the fall, but the work will take longer, with the expected opening this winter or early in 2021, VDOT said.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
