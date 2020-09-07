Could pandemic result in more teleworking in Fredericksburg area''s future?

Other research and experts agree with the NVTA study findings.

In a June interview at Stanford University, economics professor Nicholas Bloom touched on the drastic changes in work brought on by the pandemic and the potential for growth in teleworking.

“Almost twice as many employees are working from home as at work” he said. “The stigma associated with working from home prior to COVID-19 has disappeared.”

Bloom said the number of workers plying their trade at home could increase “fourfold” and that dozens of firms he contacted plan for employees to “work from home one to three days a week, and come into the office the rest of the time.”

Stafford County Supervisor Meg Bohmke agreed that it appears more people may continue teleworking beyond the pandemic. She agreed that such impacts could affect planning for a future that seems more unpredictable.

“It’s going to look different,” Bohmke said of area transportation post-COVID. “We just don’t know what it will look like.”