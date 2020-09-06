GETTING THERE: Chatham Bridge beams on the move

Anyone wondering how work is progressing on the Chatham Bridge should keep an eye out for trucks hauling large steel beams this week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said trucks will be hauling the old bridge beams through downtown Fredericksburg Tuesday through Friday.
VDOT said no road closures are scheduled, but warned drivers to keep an eye out for the slow-moving trucks.
The $23.4-million project has crews removing the upper structure of the 79-year-old span crossing the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
The bridge closed in June and is scheduled to reopen in October 2021.
SPOTSYLVANIA projects on tap
Spotsylvania County had three road projects set to move forward this summer. Two have run into delays, but the other is on schedule.
The $23.5-million U.S. 17 widening and I-95 overpass replacement was advertised for bids in July.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email that work is expected to begin in December.
The two-lane overpass, listed as structurally deficient, will be replaced with a four-lane span. The road will be widened from the interchange to just east of the Hospital Bouleard/Germanna Point Drive intersection.
Work on that project is expected to be completed in February 2024.
One of the delayed projects is the Mudd Tavern Road widening. The $21-million project calls for widening the two-lane road to four lanes between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.
The delay came at the request of county officials, who want to make design changes to cut costs on a parallel road project connected to the Mudd Tavern project.
Hannon said the project had been set to go out for bids this month. No new date has been set for that to happen.
The third project, a new commuter parking lot on Commonwealth Drive in the Massaponax area, was set to be put out for bids this year, but more time was needed for right-of-way acquisition, Hannon said.
The $17.4-million project is expected to be put out for bid in February.
The new parking lot, which could have up to 683 spots, is scheduled to open in May 2023.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
