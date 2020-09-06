GETTING THERE: Chatham Bridge beams on the move

Anyone wondering how work is progressing on the Chatham Bridge should keep an eye out for trucks hauling large steel beams this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said trucks will be hauling the old bridge beams through downtown Fredericksburg Tuesday through Friday.

VDOT said no road closures are scheduled, but warned drivers to keep an eye out for the slow-moving trucks.

The $23.4-million project has crews removing the upper structure of the 79-year-old span crossing the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

The bridge closed in June and is scheduled to reopen in October 2021.

SPOTSYLVANIA projects on tap

Spotsylvania County had three road projects set to move forward this summer. Two have run into delays, but the other is on schedule.

The $23.5-million U.S. 17 widening and I-95 overpass replacement was advertised for bids in July.

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email that work is expected to begin in December.