GETTING THERE: Pandemic derails VRE's popular Santa trains

VRE takes part annually in a Toys for Tots program to collect Christmas presents for underprivileged children.

Second commuter survey starts

A follow-up survey is being launched to help state officials get a hold on the pandemic’s impacts to commuting.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Department of Rail and Public Transportation are conducting the survey, which follows one conducted in the summer.

The first survey, held from June 29 to July 17, found that three times as many commuters were working from home at least once a week compared to their pre-pandemic schedule.

Seventy-six percent of those teleworkers were doing so full time, compared with 13 percent before the pandemic. More than half (60 percent) of those workers weren’t sure when they’d return to the office; 80 percent of them said they wanted to work from home at least once a week after the pandemic.

The second survey will focus on which modes of transportation commuters prefer.

The survey was opened for responses on Thursday and will run for three weeks. The survey can be found on VDOT's website.