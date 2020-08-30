GETTING THERE: The good and bad of the roadway light evolution

The lights also possess traits traditional street lights lack.

LEDs illuminate immediately, while traditional lights need time to warm up. This allows LEDs to be easily dimmed, something that can be done when traffic is light, which leads to additional energy savings.

The guidelines note that LEDs “have some drawbacks.”

Among those drawbacks is research showing driver “vision may be negatively affected by the adaptation of the eye when moving from darkness into an area lit by a white or blue light source.”

That alone is enough reason for more research.

While the new guidelines focus on streetlights, there is another issue when it comes to transportation and LEDs: bright headlights.

Most new cars have LED headlights, a trend that has agitated thousands of drivers who say the lights are too bright and bad for the eyes. Research, online petitions and news stories—including a Consumer Reports article—all have targeted bright headlights like LEDs.

One Change.org petition, supported by the American Motorists Association, has nearly 15,000 signatures, asking the National Highway Transportation Safety Association to ban bright LED headlights.