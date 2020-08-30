GETTING THERE: The good and bad of the roadway light evolution

Maybe you’ve noticed changes in overhead road lights in recent years.
They’ve been morphing from orange-hued high-intensity discharge lights to white, light emitting diodes.
Get ready for even more light changes.
“No traditional lamps have been installed in the past five or six years, and about 10–15 percent of highway lighting has already been converted over to LED lamps,” according to a news release by Virginia Tech touting the role its Transportation Institute has played in producing the first-ever guidelines on using such lights for roadways. The guidelines were published recently by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.
The university’s transportation institute believes LED usage will increase significantly in the next five years.
Engineers at the institute said LEDs, a form of solid-state light, have numerous benefits, but also potential issues, and more research is needed.
LEDs are more efficient and flexible than traditional streetlights.
“By installing LED, energy usage is reduced by 50 percent right away,” Ron Gibbons, director of the university’s Center for Infrastructure-Based Safety Systems and associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design, said in the release.
The lights also possess traits traditional street lights lack.
LEDs illuminate immediately, while traditional lights need time to warm up. This allows LEDs to be easily dimmed, something that can be done when traffic is light, which leads to additional energy savings.
The guidelines note that LEDs “have some drawbacks.”
Among those drawbacks is research showing driver “vision may be negatively affected by the adaptation of the eye when moving from darkness into an area lit by a white or blue light source.”
That alone is enough reason for more research.
While the new guidelines focus on streetlights, there is another issue when it comes to transportation and LEDs: bright headlights.
Most new cars have LED headlights, a trend that has agitated thousands of drivers who say the lights are too bright and bad for the eyes. Research, online petitions and news stories—including a Consumer Reports article—all have targeted bright headlights like LEDs.
One Change.org petition, supported by the American Motorists Association, has nearly 15,000 signatures, asking the National Highway Transportation Safety Association to ban bright LED headlights.
Consumer Reports tests showed LED headlights did not illuminate more of the road than traditional halogens, which are less expensive. The report also noted LED glare makes low-beams appear to be high-beams to oncoming drivers.
There is technology, known as adaptive driving beams, that turns off select LEDs in a headlight to reduce such glare.
This technology is used in Europe, but not in the U.S., because it doesn’t comply with federal regulations.
Looks like a possible fix for blinding white lights is tangled up in good old-fashioned American red tape.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!