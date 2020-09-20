GETTING THERE: Watch the Chatham Bridge construction live!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you fretting over the odd sight of the Chatham Bridge’ naked concrete pillars and wondering if it will ever open again?

Maybe the virtual time-lapse construction camera at the site will help alleviate your stress.

Fredericksburg and the Virginia Department of Transportation set up the camera at the intersection of William and Sophia streets, where “road closed” signs and barricades block access to the span, or rather, what we hope will be a span again.

The time lapse images start on Sept. 1, so visitors won’t get to see work from the very beginning.

The bridge is scheduled to open in October 2021.

At least for now, the eye in the sky will be there when you need it.

Visit app.oxblue.com/open/vdot/chatham to watch the progress.

