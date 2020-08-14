Tension building between Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania over transportation funds

A rift has developed between officials on a committee that handles the Fredericksburg region’s transportation planning, and city officials think it is connected to a proposed Department of Veterans Affairs medical center the federal government hopes to build in the area.
Fredericksburg City Councilman Matt Kelly, a longtime member of the policy committee of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said on Thursday that members representing Stafford and Spotsylvania counties “have gone off the deep end.”
Kelly cited a decision during a virtual meeting Monday night by the county representatives to remove a city project from a list to submit for state funding through the Smart Scale program.
The project is called the Gateway Boulevard extension, a proposed four-lane, divided road between State Route 3 and Cowan Boulevard. The project is considered a key step in attracting the new VA hospital to the city.
At the meeting, the committee—including the Fredericksburg representatives—approved support for the Smart Scale projects submitted by Stafford and Spotsylvania officials. But when Fredericksburg’s list was up for a vote, Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch asked to remove the Gateway project.
Kelly responded by calling the move “very unusual” and something that “would set a real bad precedent.”
Spotsylvania Supervisor Tim McLaughlin then seconded the motion, which passed 6–5. The six representatives from the two counties all supported the motion. Members from the city, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation voted against the motion.
Vanuch gave several reasons for her vote, saying she heard the project is fully funded, the cost “seems high,” the project would cause a bottleneck for Interstate 95 and that it is “not in line” with the VA hospital plans.
Kelly disputed her claims that anyone with the city said the project was fully funded and added that other committee members shouldn’t have a say in projects outside their localities.
McLaughlin defended his vote, saying FAMPO is a regional body and should be able to take action on any project it deems “not viable” and that could negatively impact other projects.
Kelly said no one brought up issues with the project before Monday.
McLaughlin said there could have been discussions on the Gateway project at previous meetings, but a “childish” walkout prevented that.
After a heated argument over committee member actions, Kelly and other city officials dropped out of the June 22 virtual FAMPO meeting, leaving the committee without a quorum. Lacking a quorum, the committee could not vote on agenda items.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Kelly relayed what happened Monday, saying such a decision had “never, ever happened” during his time on the FAMPO committee.
The committee’s decision has no real teeth—the Gateway project will still be submitted for Smart Scale funding. Each locality has the final say in what projects it submits. The FAMPO vote was only show of support for project submissions.
But Kelly is concerned the counties will control outcomes on important matters. He told the council “we’ve got a serious situation here that we’re going to have to deal with” and said the city needs to reconsider its relationship with FAMPO.
Councilman Jason Graham, who also sits on the FAMPO committee, agreed with Kelly. Graham said the way the county representatives voted was “a complete surprise” and he was shocked by “the level of disrespect.”
“I’m at a loss,” he added.
In an interview, Kelly said he and other city representatives may boycott future FAMPO meetings if the county representatives continue their approach. He plans to talk with VDOT officials to see what options the city has if it decides to leave FAMPO.
“This is not the way to run FAMPO,” he said, calling Monday’s move an “ambush” and pointing out other issues such as members adding last-minute items to agendas and demanding votes with “no discussion.”
Kelly thinks the approach by Stafford could be related to an argument over funds the county’s FAMPO members want. FAMPO receives the funds through the Transportation Metropolitan Area program, which lumps North Stafford in with Northern Virginia because of the population density in that area of the county. There has been a longstanding argument by the county’s officials that Stafford should be the sole recipient of that money.
Fredericksburg’s mayor thinks something bigger is at the root of the FAMPO actions: the VA medical center.
City officials have been working to attract the VA hospital since December 2017, when the VA began advertising that it was seeking “expressions of interest” for outpatient clinic space in an area stretching from Stafford County to Spotsylvania County, mainly along the Interstate 95 corridor.
There are locations in both counties that also could accommodate the hospital.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the counties are competing for the VA hospital.
“That’s a factor,” she said, “and I’m gonna say it out loud.”
In an interview, McLaughlin recounted the reasons Vanuch cited at the meeting regarding his FAMPO vote. But he also said the VA hospital was a factor.
He said if Spotsylvania supported the Gateway project, “we would have gone against our own interests” regarding the VA hospital and other Smart Scale projects. McLaughlin does not believe the Gateway project needs Smart Scale funding, and that it could jeopardize funding for other projects.
The VA hospital didn’t seem high among McLaughlin’s reasons for not supporting the Gateway project. He said he wasn’t even sure where the county stood regarding the hospital.
Spotsylvania Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who also works in the county economic development office, would say only that the county had submitted several sites to the VA.
Marshall also serves as an alternate on the FAMPO committee and attended Monday’s meeting. He said the Gateway project is not a “critical” transportation need, a key tenet for Smart Scale funding. Instead, he said, the project is tied to the VA hospital and commercial development.
Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Meg Bohmke said as far as she knows, the county is not in the running for the VA hospital.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
