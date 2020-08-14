Tension building between Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania over transportation funds

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Kelly relayed what happened Monday, saying such a decision had “never, ever happened” during his time on the FAMPO committee.

The committee’s decision has no real teeth—the Gateway project will still be submitted for Smart Scale funding. Each locality has the final say in what projects it submits. The FAMPO vote was only show of support for project submissions.

But Kelly is concerned the counties will control outcomes on important matters. He told the council “we’ve got a serious situation here that we’re going to have to deal with” and said the city needs to reconsider its relationship with FAMPO.

Councilman Jason Graham, who also sits on the FAMPO committee, agreed with Kelly. Graham said the way the county representatives voted was “a complete surprise” and he was shocked by “the level of disrespect.”

“I’m at a loss,” he added.

In an interview, Kelly said he and other city representatives may boycott future FAMPO meetings if the county representatives continue their approach. He plans to talk with VDOT officials to see what options the city has if it decides to leave FAMPO.