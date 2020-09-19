Traffic patterns in Fredericksburg region creeping back to pre-pandemic levels

It didn’t take long for roads to clear after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions led to teleworking and closures of businesses, schools and public spaces.
While the drop in traffic happened quickly, the climb back toward historical traffic volumes has proven slow.
The Virginia Department of Transportation presented updated data on COVID-19 impacts on traffic patterns to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board last week. The data was collected by VDOT’s 512 sensors on roads and interstates across the state.
Mena Lockwood, with VDOT’s engineering division, gave the presentation as slides showed graphs detailing traffic patterns across the state since the pandemic upended transportation in March.
According to the data, the rapid drop in traffic started just after the March 12 state of emergency was issued in Virginia.
The data show daily traffic hitting rock bottom around April 12, when it reached 60 percent below last year’s figures. Gradually, more people started driving and traffic crept back up. In early July, statewide traffic figures came to within about 15 percent of last year’s figures.
Traffic figures have, in large part, remained at those levels through the end of August, according to the report.
Among the state’s nine districts, Northern Virginia traffic showed the greatest drop from pre-COVID traffic figures, Lockwood said. Lynchburg and Hampton Roads were among those closest to normal traffic.
Fredericksburg traffic continues to hover around 15 percent below normal—the state average.
Data collected on northbound Interstate 95 between State Route 3 and the Stafford County line shows big drops in the number of vehicles.
The daily peak traffic in 2017–19 hovered just above 80,000 vehicles in the spring and closer to 90,000 during the summer. The peaks were slightly higher in the southbound lanes.
In mid-April, traffic along that stretch of I–95 hit its lowest point at about 30,000 vehicles a day.
Like the rest of the state, local traffic has increased and leveled out.
Along with the drop in traffic on state roads during the pandemic, there also have been fewer crashes and injuries, according to the report. But fatal crashes have kept pace with the past three years.
Lockwood noted 2020’s speed-related deaths are 25 percent higher than the same period last year. Fatal crashes involving drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts are up 20 percent this year.
She said alcohol-related fatal crashes are up slightly, but more of an increase is expected with updated data.
One trend noted by CTB members was afternoon traffic, which has climbed closer to pre-COVID levels faster than morning traffic. The afternoon traffic is 11 to 12 percent lower than normal, while morning traffic figures across the state remain about 22 percent below normal.
Lockwood speculated that school-related traffic has more impact on morning traffic patterns and with many students learning from home, that traffic hasn’t returned.
VDOT Commissioner Stephen Birch said the morning peak seems to be “more spread out” now and also could be related to adjustments parents have made in childcare.
CTB members asked about the lower traffic volumes impact on the electronically tolled express lanes on Virginia interstates.
Birch said similar traffic drops have happened on the toll lanes, adding that while traffic has increased it is still “not near the volume trends we have seen in previous years.”
He told the CTB that VDOT will continue to monitor traffic trends and report the results quarterly.
