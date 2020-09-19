Traffic patterns in Fredericksburg region creeping back to pre-pandemic levels

Fredericksburg traffic continues to hover around 15 percent below normal—the state average.

Data collected on northbound Interstate 95 between State Route 3 and the Stafford County line shows big drops in the number of vehicles.

The daily peak traffic in 2017–19 hovered just above 80,000 vehicles in the spring and closer to 90,000 during the summer. The peaks were slightly higher in the southbound lanes.

In mid-April, traffic along that stretch of I–95 hit its lowest point at about 30,000 vehicles a day.

Like the rest of the state, local traffic has increased and leveled out.

Along with the drop in traffic on state roads during the pandemic, there also have been fewer crashes and injuries, according to the report. But fatal crashes have kept pace with the past three years.

Lockwood noted 2020’s speed-related deaths are 25 percent higher than the same period last year. Fatal crashes involving drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts are up 20 percent this year.

She said alcohol-related fatal crashes are up slightly, but more of an increase is expected with updated data.