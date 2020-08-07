Updated Spotsylvania transportation plan calls for big projects

If the future turns out according to Spotsylvania County’s long-range plan, the local transportation network will expand drastically over the next 20 years.
That plan was the first component of the county’s Comprehensive Plan update to be adopted. The county started with transportation to better position the road projects in the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores and ranks transportation projects for funding.
The county’s recommended improvements include “new concept roads, roadways, interchange and intersection improvements” officials hope to get built by 2040.
The county scores transportation projects using six categories: congestion, safety, environmental impacts, public support, implementation and smart growth.
Projects in the updated plan emphasize measures dealing with “peak” congestion via various road expansions and extensions, and safety via lane and shoulder widenings.
The plan proposes adding lanes to highly traveled roads such as State Route 3, U.S. 17, State Route 2 and U.S. 1, and extending others, such as the Spotsylvania Parkway. Various projects also focus on areas with expected growth.
Other projects call for expanding alternatives such as buses, trains, trails and paths. But the bulk of the plan address major road infrastructure investment.
Road Expansion and Improvements
Road widenings and improvements account for 63 projects, the bulk of the plan.
Four projects would add lanes to the entire stretch of U.S. 1 in the county, from the Caroline County line to the Fredericksburg line. Combined, those projects would cost $251 million.
Two projects would expand the highway to three lanes each way from the Caroline line to Spotsylvania Parkway. A third would expand U.S. 1 to four lanes each way from Spotsylvania Parkway to Harrison Road. The fourth project would expand the highway to three lanes each way from Harrison Road to the city line.
Route 3 also would be widened in two sections if a pair of projects eventually are approved. One stretch of the highway would be expanded to four lanes each way from Harrison Crossing to Andora Drive and Carter Avenue. The estimated cost for that work is $62.8 million. A $14.8 million project would add a lane each way on the highway from the Andora and Carter intersection to the Orange County line.
Three projects call for adding a lane each way on Route 208 from U.S. 1 to the Louisa County line in the Lake Anna area. Combined, those projects would cost an estimated $253.3 million.
Lafayette Boulevard also could be expanded. A $42.2 million project calls for adding a lane each way from U.S. 1 to the city line.
Another project would add lanes to U.S. 2 and 17 from Joseph Mills Drive to the intersection of U.S. 17. One project would add a lane to southbound U.S. 2 and 17 from Joseph Mills Drive to River Meadows. The other project would add a lane each way from River Meadows to U.S. 17.
Another project, which calls for widening U.S. 17, is an example of the county’s approach to adapting to high-growth spots, such as the area around the Virginia Railway Express station, which opened in 2015.
The plan includes a $116.4 million project that would make U.S. 17 a four-lane divided highway from the Germanna Point Road–Hospital Boulevard intersection to the Caroline line.
Interstate 95
The county’s plan includes nine projects focused on Interstate 95.
The biggest of these projects is the so-called Super Ramp, which was proposed several years ago as a way to address congestion in the Massaponax area. The project, with an estimated cost of $90.5 million, would add a ramp from southbound I–95 to U.S. 17.
Another major project calls for building an interchange at Harrison Road. That work has an estimated cost of $97 million.
A $41 million project calls for adding a lane to southbound I–95 from Route 3 to the Massaponax area.
New Roads and Extensions
The plan includes a dozen projects that would build new roads or expand existing ones.
The biggest would extend Spotsylvania Parkway from Smith Station Road to Gordon Road. It has an estimated cost of $75.2 million.
Another major project would extend Germanna Point Drive by adding a four-lane road with a multiuse path from Cotter Road to Spotsylvania Avenue. The estimated cost is $33.1 million.
The plan also includes the possible extension of Massaponax Church Road from Lake Anna Parkway to State Route 208, which would cost an estimated $12.4 million.
Intersection Upgrades
The transportation plan includes 21 intersection projects.
One of the bigger projects would extend and add turn lanes at the U.S. 1 intersection with Lafayette Boulevard and Route 208. That work would cost an estimated $11.2 million.
An estimated $6.1 million project at the Harrison Road, Salem Church Road and Leavells Road intersection also would expand and add turn lanes.
A host of projects are aimed at improving safety, with much of that focusing on rural roads. The primary emphasis with these projects is widening lanes, improving shoulders and realigning sections of the roads.
One of the most expensive rural road proposals is a $70 million project to widen Massaponax Church Road from U.S. 1 to U.S. 17 and includes the realignment of one section. Another costly project, at $64 million, would widen the lanes on Brock Road from Courthouse Road to Gordon Road.
Widening lanes and shoulders on Robert E. Lee Drive from Catharpin Road to Lake Anna Parkway would cost an estimated $36.4 million. A $24.9 million project would realign sections of Post Oak Road and improve intersections from Lake Anna Parkway to West Catharpin Road.
The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved the updated transportation plan in July.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436