Updated Spotsylvania transportation plan calls for big projects

Road Expansion and Improvements

Road widenings and improvements account for 63 projects, the bulk of the plan.

Four projects would add lanes to the entire stretch of U.S. 1 in the county, from the Caroline County line to the Fredericksburg line. Combined, those projects would cost $251 million.

Two projects would expand the highway to three lanes each way from the Caroline line to Spotsylvania Parkway. A third would expand U.S. 1 to four lanes each way from Spotsylvania Parkway to Harrison Road. The fourth project would expand the highway to three lanes each way from Harrison Road to the city line.

Route 3 also would be widened in two sections if a pair of projects eventually are approved. One stretch of the highway would be expanded to four lanes each way from Harrison Crossing to Andora Drive and Carter Avenue. The estimated cost for that work is $62.8 million. A $14.8 million project would add a lane each way on the highway from the Andora and Carter intersection to the Orange County line.

Three projects call for adding a lane each way on Route 208 from U.S. 1 to the Louisa County line in the Lake Anna area. Combined, those projects would cost an estimated $253.3 million.