WATCH NOW: Traffic change set for U.S. 17/Interstate 95 interchange in Stafford

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A change is set to take place early Thursday morning at the Interstate 95 exit to U.S. 17 in Stafford County.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews will fully activate the temporary stoplight signals on U.S. 17. Those signals will manage traffic after two of the I–95 exit loop ramps are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

VDOT said the ramps will be closed at some point before 7 a.m. Thursday.

All southbound I–95 traffic will then use a single exit ramp to get on U.S. 17 in both directions.

Traffic heading north will merge onto U.S. 17 while traffic heading south, toward Fredericksburg, will be managed by the temporary stoplight for left turns.

Northbound U.S. 17 traffic will turn left at the temporary signal to get on the ramp to southbound I–95.

The work is in preparation for next week’s traffic shift at the interchange. Traffic will be shifted onto a new overpass, which is part of the Rappahannock River crossing project.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.