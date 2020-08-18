You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work will briefly close northbound lanes of I-95 in southern Stafford
0 comments

Work will briefly close northbound lanes of I-95 in southern Stafford

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 around U.S. 17 in Stafford County are scheduled to be closed intermittently overnight, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.

The full closures are set to run for 30-minute intervals from midnight to 3 a.m. Crews will shut down one lane at 10 p.m. to prepare the work zone.

The closures will allow crews to remove an overhead sign north of the exit, according to VDOT. The sign is being removed for work on the Truslow Road overpass, which is part of the I–95 express lanes extension.

VDOT LOGO
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert