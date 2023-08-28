Troy Major was clearly shaken in early February 2021 when he realized that his grandson may have had something to do with the bags of human remains he found in the woods near his home in rural Spotsylvania County.

“Oh my God!” Major said in a 911 call played Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. “I’m just freaking out . . . what the [expletive] did he do?”

Major’s grandson, 21-year-old Brennan Thomas, is on trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court for his alleged role in the slaying of 20-year-old Dylan D. Whetzel of Stafford. Whetzel was shot multiple times in the back before his body was chopped up and placed in trash bags that were dumped in the area of Finney and Pamunkey roads in western Spotsylvania.

Monday marked the first day of a trial for Thomas that is scheduled to last four days. Thomas is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction and concealing and defiling a dead body.

One of his codefendants, 24-year-old Bronwyn C. Meeks, has already pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Meeks, who is expected to testify against her codefendants, will receive an active prison sentence of between 16 and 54 years in prison when she is eventually sentenced.

The third defendant, Domonic Samuels, 21, has a multi-day trial scheduled to start Nov. 27.

In his opening statement, special prosecutor David Sands told jurors that the evidence against Thomas is overwhelming. In addition to incriminating text messages and store surveillance footage that showed him with Samuels when the axe that was used to dismember Whetzel was purchased, his grandfather told a 911 dispatcher that his grandson told him that he’d shot someone.

Major backed off that statement Monday, saying he was rattled at the time and his statement about the shooting was “just my assumption.”

Sands also told the jurors about an off-and-on relationship between Meeks and Samuels that resulted in two children. Thomas and Samuels were friends from Massaponax High School.

Sands said Samuels got upset with Whetzel after Meeks got Whetzel to deliver some sort of message to Samuels. He was upset that Meeks put Whetzel into their relationship.

That eventually resulted in a plan to kill Whetzel that included Meeks picking him up under the guise of going out drinking. Before picking up Whetzel, Sands said, she dropped the other codefendants off in the Widewater area of Stafford County.

Samuels and Whetzel got into a fistfight later that night before the entire group got in a truck together and rode to Spotsylvania. They stopped at a McDonald’s on the way, where Whetzel was given what was described as his “last meal.”

Late Jan. 30 or early the next morning, Whetzel went into the woods with Thomas and Samuels, where he was killed. Sands said Samuels was laughing when they returned from the slaying, saying Whetzel fell “like a sack of potatoes.”

The young men later purchased the Cobalt axe that was used to dismember Whetzel’s remains the next night. Major went looking for his grandson after seeing his red Mustang parked in the area.

Major said his grandson told him that the victim was coming at him when he was killed. Thomas turned himself in a few days later and has been in custody ever since.

Another young man with a similar first name as Samuels was initially arrested after his picture was mistakenly picked out by a witness in a photo lineup. That teen was eventually cleared, and Samuels was arrested instead.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich told the jury that the prosecution was unfairly trying to put Thomas on the same level as the other two defendants. He said Thomas didn’t even know Whetzel and had no reason to want him harmed.

He said Meeks was the one who lured Whetzel to his death and that Samuels was the one who actually killed him. He also accused Meeks of threatening to “cut out the tongues” of people she thought would testify against her.

Among the evidence put on Monday was a taped interview Thomas gave when he first arrived at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Thomas asked to speak with a detective because he wanted to tell him that Whetzel was never in his car and that he was not part of the actual killing.

“I was really just a ride and didn’t know what was going on,” Thomas said in the interview.

But he refused to tell a detective why he was at the scene that night or who he was with.