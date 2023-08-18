Two Stafford men were arrested this week for their alleged roles in a double shooting last year during which one victim lost an eye.

Markus Maurice Collins, 33, and Jayden Mekhi Jones, 19, are both charged with offenses that include two counts of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts malicious wounding as part of a mob and four firearms offenses. They are being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur, the charges stem from a Nov. 28 incident on Elkton Drive in the England Run North apartments. Deputies responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and learned that a red sedan had fled the scene.

Deputy S.A. Russo spotted the vehicle on Enon Road and tried to make a traffic stop, Wilbur said. The driver sped away, initiating a pursuit that ended near Potomac Creek when Russo used a rolling roadblock to stop the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were the two shooting victims, Wilbur said. One had been shot in the eye and the other in the torso. At least at that time, neither provided any useful information regarding the incident.

The victims, who were not named by police, were charged with offenses that included felony eluding and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Wilbur said detectives were eventually able to piece together what happened in part by using evidence collected during unrelated incidents and text messages. Police determined that the incident started with an arranged fight involving one of the victims.

Two groups of people assembled for the fight. The victim was getting the worst end of the fight when he ran to a nearby car. He was kneeling by the tire when he and the other victim were shot.

A special grand jury was empaneled to assist in the investigation, and numerous indictments were handed down earlier this month. Both Collins and Jones are scheduled to make appearances in Stafford Circuit Court early next month.