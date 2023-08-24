A man who is still facing bank robbery and other charges in Stafford County was ordered Thursday to serve 12 years in prison for attacking another inmate while awaiting trial.

Karl C. Mitchell, 34, was sentenced by Judge Bruce Strickland to a total of 30 years with 18 years suspended. He was previously convicted by a Stafford Circuit Court jury of aggravated malicious wounding.

The charge stems from a July 15, 2021, incident in the Rappahannock Regional Jail in which Mitchell attacked one of his cellmates during a disagreement about the existence of Satan. The inmate had his head split open in the attack.

Mitchell was in jail after being arrested for an April 2021 bank robbery at the SunTrust Bank in North Stafford and multiple thefts in Fredericksburg, Culpeper and elsewhere.

The bank robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after handing a teller a note in which he implied that he had a gun.

A two-day jury trial is scheduled to start early next month in Stafford. Mitchell has insisted on a jury trial, even though he has already admitted to the robbery during a court hearing and during an interview with police.

He has also admitted to some of the thefts, court records show, saying he needed equipment for a landscaping business he was planning to start.

Mitchell is no stranger to incarceration. He spent 12 years in a Georgia prison after committing two bank robberies there. He fled to Georgia after skipping bond on other charges in Stafford.