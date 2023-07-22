The man killed Friday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Fredericksburg has been identified as 34-year-old Taylor Lee Richard Drew of Stafford County.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police received a 911 call at 7:49 a.m. regarding a man who was brandishing a knife and physically assaulting an older man in the 1400 block of Sunken Road. The man was also demanding money from multiple people, police said.

The first-arriving officer repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife, and a woman was pleading with Drew to calm down and stop brandishing the knife, witnesses said. Instead, he charged at the officer with the knife raised and eyewitnesses said Drew was within a few feet of the officer when multiple shots were fired.

Drew was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Mary Washington Hospital.

At the request of city police, Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. The investigation will include bodycam footage from the unnamed officer, along with witness statements.

Anyone with video or other information about the incident is asked to contact state police at 800/572-2260 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.