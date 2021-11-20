Virginia first in U.S. to give Indigenous tribes a say in state permitting process

“So, for instance, the work that was being done over on Fones Cliffs. Richmond County had received building permits, development permits. The tribe didn’t even know anything about it,” she said. “My good friends who are conservationists there came to let me know what was going on.

“Richmond County completely ignored us—didn’t think we needed to know. We weren’t even on their radar screen. We weren’t at the table,” Richardson continued. “What the governor [did] will bring us to the table for the first time, since prior to 1607, before anything gets done. And we get to discuss what’s important to us.”

Federally-recognized tribes have been working on a Sovereignty Accord with a number of items in it, but Richardson said this was the most important one for them.

She said the destruction of burial remains of the Nansemond tribe several years ago by a developer would never have happened if the tribe had been at the table. And the same for the Monacan tribe that is fighting the James River Water Authority, which plans to build a pumping station on top of the tribe’s historic capital, Rassawek.

“We walk on history every day and we don’t know it,” Richardson said.