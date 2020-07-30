Stafford County officials are repairing a water main break in the vicinity of 1 PGA Drive and Confederate Way in North Stafford.
Andrew Spence, county director of community engagement, said the break caused a disruption in water service to two homes and several businesses in the vicinity. Spence also said due to the location of the water main, work crews have temporarily closed a portion of PGA Drive in order to perform repairs.
Spence said he estimates water service will be restored Thursday evening and "extensive road repairs" will have to be made.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.