Stafford County officials are repairing a water main break in the vicinity of 1 PGA Drive and Confederate Way in North Stafford.

Andrew Spence, county director of community engagement, said the break caused a disruption in water service to two homes and several businesses in the vicinity. Spence also said due to the location of the water main, work crews have temporarily closed a portion of PGA Drive in order to perform repairs.

Spence said he estimates water service will be restored Thursday evening and "extensive road repairs" will have to be made.

