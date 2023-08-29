Two former friends of convicted murderer Bronwyn Meeks testified Tuesday that she told them about a grisly slaying in Spotsylvania County in 2021, then threatened to cut their tongues out if they told anyone.

The testimony came on the second day of a trial for Brennan Thomas, one of three people charged in the slaying and dismemberment of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel. Whetzel was shot multiple times in a rural area of Spotsylvania before being chopped up with an axe and placed in multiple trash bags.

Thomas is charged with more than two dozen offenses, including murder, abduction, defiling a dead body and firearms charges. His trial started Monday and is scheduled for four days.

Meeks, who has already pleaded guilty to her role in the slaying, will serve between 16 and 54 years in prison when she is sentenced.

But first she has agreed to testify against Thomas and Domonic Samuels, the third codefendant and the father of her two children. Special prosecutor David Sand is expected to put Meeks, 24, on the witness stand Wednesday.

The witnesses said that prior to Whetzel’s death, Meeks reached out to them to inquire about Garrison Woods, where Whetzel was staying at the time. They said she later contacted them again and told them to delete the earlier messages.

On Feb. 1, 2021, shortly after the murder, Meeks reportedly contacted her friends again and told them that “the guys” had killed someone while she waited in a vehicle. The prosecution alleges that Thomas and Samuels were those guys.

While Meeks was telling the story, according to testimony, Samuels called Meeks in a panic because Thomas’ grandfather had spotted them at the scene. The call was heard on speaker phone.

Meeks is expected to give a first-hand version of the incident as part of her plea agreement.

Most of yesterday’s testimony came from Spotsylvania detectives and forensic scientists, who presented evidence recovered from the scene off Finney and Pamunkey roads. Under questioning from defense attorney Jim Ilijevich, a ballistic expert testified that the shell casings did not come from the gun seized from Thomas.

Ilijevich is trying to prove that Thomas was not as culpable as the other two, saying that he didn’t even know Whetzel and had no reason to want him dead.

Judge Ricardo Rigual ended court earlier than usual Tuesday after being told that Meeks’ testimony could take several hours.