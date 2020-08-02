A brand new 7.21 acre refuse “cell,” designed to hold 1.2 million cubic yards of waste, is under construction at the R-Boards’ Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County.
The $4.2 million cell is engineered to absorb refuse for the next five years, which is equal to nearly 86,000 garbage trucks filled to capacity.
“It's always a great thing to be able to bring something from concept to fruition,” said Joe Buchanan, director of the Rappahannock Regional Landfill. “We're very pleased with the engineering and construction companies and everyone involved in this project.”
Nick Rosswog, of the Sargent Corporation in Ashland, is the project manager at the new site. Rosswogs’ firm is an earthwork company that specializes in commercial, industrial and institutional site preparation.
Rosswog said the new cell is engineered to be environmentally safe and Earth-friendly. He said liquid runoff from the landfill will be captured in special collection tanks for disposal and there is no risk of runoff from the cell entering nearby streams or wetlands.
“There's a leachate collection piping system at the bottom of the landfill cell to catch all the leachate runoff from the trash,” said Rosswog. “That’s sent to a leachate tank, then it's trucked off-site and sent to a water treatment facility.”
To initially prepare the new site, Rosswog said the earth was first excavated to a base grade of about 25 feet before a geosynthetic layer of clay was applied.
“Then there’s a high-density polyethylene liner system, and then a geocomposite layer, followed by a protective 18-inch stone layer that covers the entire cell,” said Rosswog.
Over a dozen workers are involved in the day-to-day operations at the construction site, with the help of an excavator, two dozers, three 40-ton articulated dump trucks, water trucks, a roller, and other associated equipment.
According to Buchanan, construction of the new cell began in May, and work is expected to be completed in October.
“The work has not disrupted the regular facility,” said Buchanan. “You’ve got a construction site running alongside our regular site, and those two have to play well together. We’re pleased with all of the results.”
The regional landfill has 13 parcels of land that it considers landfill cells. Since the landfill first opened in 1987, seven of those cells have been used, leaving six, which equates to about 30 years of landfill property remaining for future use. Additional land is available for use if needed beyond the 30-year mark.
The regional landfill does not rely on outside assistance for funding. All expenses are paid with money collected through commercial and residential user fees. Last fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, the landfill brought in $9.1 million in revenue. This fiscal year, Buchanan said the regional landfill expects to bring in $7.5 million in user fees.
Buchanan said the residential side of the landfill saw a tremendous increase in trash at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said during the last two weeks, business has slowed.
“It’s down, probably due to the heat,” said Buchanan, who added that the commercial side remains slower than normal due to so many businesses being closed due to the pandemic.
The landfills’ 38 employees serve over 179,000 Stafford and Fredericksburg.
