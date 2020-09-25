WWII D.C. flyover scrubbed due to weather

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bad weather forced the Arsenal of Democracy Washington, D.C. flyover to be canceled Friday, but officials say they will try again Saturday.

A flyover tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II was postponed to Friday from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the 60 or so vintage aircraft were set to be deployed from Culpeper Regional Airport.

As a light drizzle set in with heavy clouds hovering low over Culpeper, officials made the call, saying such conditions make it unsafe for the pilots.